North Dakota Sets Tentative Dates For Hunting Season

The dates become official with the governor's approval.

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department has set tentative opening dates for next year’s hunting seasons.

Tentative 2019 opening dates for some major seasons include spring turkey on April 13, mountain lions on Aug. 30, grouse on Sept. 14, waterfowl on Sept. 28, pronghorn on Oct. 4, pheasants and fall turkey on Oct. 12, and deer gun on Nov. 8.