Sheyenne’s Huseth Makes Nice Move And the Basket for HS Play of the Week

Huseth Got The Mustangs Going Offensively in Game Against Mandan

FARGO, N.D.– Brittani Huseth is the winner of the Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Sheyenne’s junior guard drives, fakes, draws the foul and gets the and-one too! A nifty juke to throw off the defense leaving the lane open for the drive and score.

Congrats to Huseth and the Mustangs for taking home this week’s High School Play of the Week.