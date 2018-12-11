Kids Get Ready for the Holidays by Decorating Gingerbread-Themed Ornaments

The library is having another decorating day in North Fargo on Thursday

FARGO, N.D. — Kids got into the holiday spirit by making gingerbread–inspired clay ornaments.

The youngsters started out at Dr. James Carlson Library in South Fargo by adding a personalized twist to their mini-gingerbread men. Some drew inspiration from their love of the Minnesota Vikings, and some kept it simple with their pizzazz on their new decorations.

When they finished molding their ornaments, they put them in the oven.

With two weeks until Christmas, the Fargo Public Library is hosting several holiday–themed events at its branch locations to try and get kids excited for the holidays.

“They actually get to be crafty and either make something for themselves or make a gift that they can give to someone. We always try to do different crafts and activities to get them out of the house and meeting new friends and just having fun,” said Bree Stewart, the Teen Librarian at Fargo Public Library.

Another craft–making session will take place on Thursday at the Northport Library in North Fargo.