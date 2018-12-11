Rheault Farm’s Santa Village Offers More Ways Than One to Help Community

FARGO, N.D. — Santa Village at Rheault Farm offers various opportunities to give back to the community.

You can give back by donating canned food items to Great Plains Food Bank, new or gently used toys to the YMCA of Cass-Clay, and money to FirstLink and Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The newest way to donate at Santa Village is through its random acts of kindness wall.

Rheault Farm is on par for donations with previous years but is always encouraging more people to donate.

“It’s a great way to be able to really focus on giving back as a family and being able to teach the next generation that giving is the important part of the holiday season,” Fargo Park District event specialist Jessica Korynta said. “Having that one place where families can come and have a really positive experience together while also giving back to the community is a really great thing that we’re able to do for the Fargo Park District.”

You can donate at Santa Village until December 23rd.