8-year-old Girl and Neighbor Save Mother’s Life After Heart Attack

They were presented with awareds from FM Ambulance and Fargo Fire Department

FARGO, N.D. — An 8–year–old girl and her neighbor are honored for saving her mom’s life after a heart attack.

On Nov. 25, 8–year–old Sloan Stoltz showed up to her neighbor Mark Donarski’s house looking distraught.

“She was trembling, shaking, and she was holding a phone and said, ‘Mark, can you come help Mom. I can’t wake her up.’ I was puzzled. I looked down and she was barefoot. I go, ‘whoa, something’s wrong here,'” Donarski said.

Sloan’s mother, Kadie, had collapsed.

“What do I do? Where do I go? How should I do this?” is what Sloan said was going through her mind.

She was FaceTiming with her aunt who told her to go to Mark’s house. Mark went to Kadie and started doing CPR.

“Call [911], stay calm, chest compressions,” Mark said. That’s what he did until emergency responders came.

The Fargo Fire Department actually called themselves “second responders,” crediting Mark and Sloan for being the first.

“I don’t know how she saw what she saw and did what she did— just reacted immediately and did the right thing right away and did everything she could to help, and she’s the reason I’m here, so I’m very thankful for her,” Kadie said.

Sloan and Mark were presented awards from both the Fargo Fire Department and FM Ambulance.

If you come across someone who needs CPR, FM ambulance says the first thing you should do is call 911. Then, you should use your hands and push hard and fast on the center of the person’s chest.

Kadie is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

“It makes me feel really happy to have mama home,” Sloan said.

FM Ambulance stresses the importance of knowing CPR because you never know when you might come across someone who needs it. It’s also important to talk to your kids about what to do if an emergency happens.