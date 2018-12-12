Cultural Diversity Resources Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The group was founded in 1994 to serve as a multicultural bridge in the metro

FARGO, N.D. — A group acting as a multi–cultural bridge to New Americans in the metro celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Cultural Diversity Resources offered snacks and information about their services and programs as part of an Open House Wednesday.

The organization helps people adjust to their new life in the United States while educating others about new cultures.

After it was founded in 1994, the group’s director says the metro has come a long way in welcoming diversity in the community.

“Whether we have people here or not that are different, we are dealing with people who are different from all over the world, so it’s very important that we learn a lot of the different things to address inclusion and also diversity,” said Yoke-Sim Gunaratne, the Executive Director of Cultural Diversity Resources.

They also offer interpreter services and a multi–ethnic after–school program with 4H at Horizon Middle School.