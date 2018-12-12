Detroit Mountain Helps Get Rid of the Winter Blues with Outdoor Activities

Some of the activities include skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snowshoeing

DETROIT LAKES– Detroit Mountain gives people of all ages the chance to experience the fresh outdoors during the winter.

Some of the activities include skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snowshoeing.

Snow tubing is open for ages four and older.

Detroit Mountain offers live music on Fridays and a smaller hill for beginners to practice on.

Detroit Mountain’s guest service manager says it’s a fun family environment for a variety of generations.

“Winter is so long in Minnesota, and in this area, that it’s really, really nice that we are able to offer recreation for people,” Detroit Mountain guest services manager Megan Smith said. “So, there is something that you can do both inside and outside at Detroit Mountain.”

Detroit Mountain is open Thursday through Monday.

The snow tubing hill is open Friday through Sunday.

Click on the link for information on hours at Detroit Mountain.