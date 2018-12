Driver And Passenger Hurt After Crashing During High Speed Chase

POLK COUNTY, MN — A young driver and his passenger are both hurt after trying to outrun authorities early this morning in Polk County.

19-year-old Ethan Yarbro of Euclid, Minnesota was taken to the hospital in Crookston after crashing his vehicle.

His 17-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities say they both admitted to drinking alcohol.

Charges are pending.