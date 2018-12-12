PetSmart Donates 2,600 Stuffed Animals to Sanford Children’s Hospital

They've been collecting donations since November

FARGO, N.D. — Kids will have something fluffy to hold onto when they go to the hospital. PetSmart donated more than 2,600 stuffed animals to Sanford.

They’ve been collecting donations since November. This is the fourth year for the toy drive.

The stuffed animals will be given out in the hospital and clinics at everything from checkups to emergencies to make it easier on patients and parents.

“Just a sense of security, something, fluffy, something to hold onto. They have a squeaker, so I’ve been telling all the kids to squeak them when the nurses come in, just to make it fun. You have to bring that smile back in the situation they might be in,” Kara Schaeffer, store leader for PetSmart, said.

Not only will kids at appointments get fluffy toys– their siblings will also sometimes get them too.