Fargo Planning Commission Takes a Step Back in History Learning about Mid-America Steel

Mark Piehl gave a presentation on the history of the Mid-America Steel site

FARGO. N.D. – The City of Fargo Planning Commission is taking a step back in time with a history lesson.

Mark Piehl of the Historical & Cultural Society of Clay County gave a presentation on the history of the Mid-America Steel site, which is now owned by The City of Fargo.

Piehl reflected on the site by analyzing maps and road sites.

The history lesson was a chance for both the planning commission and public attendees to start thinking about future plans for development.

“There’s a lot of rich history between Fargo and Moorhead when you look at how we’ve grown together as communities over the decades,” City of Fargo commissioner Tony Grindberg said. “Today is really about education and Mark does a wonderful job sharing perspectives of the past and challenges of the past and this particular site has some interesting history behind it so this is all about education today.”

Commissioner Grindberg said there are plans for a taskforce regarding the development of the site in 2019.