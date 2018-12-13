KVRR Co-Anchor Alison Voorhees And Her Husband Debut Baby Hayden

Alison went to the hospital after the 9 o'clock news Tuesday night and gave birth a few hours later

FARGO, ND – – We are getting our first video of KVRR co-anchor Alison Voorhees and her new baby.

We first told you Wednesday night how Alison went to the hospital after the 9 o’clock news Tuesday night and gave birth a few hours later.

Baby Hayden is the first child for Alison and her husband Matt.

Lots of family members have been vising the new parents and their baby.

They will be able to take home their bundle of joy tomorrow.

“Everyone said to us leading into this, ‘you’re going to love this little baby more than you can ever imagine,’ and they were 100 percent right,” said Alison.

“I cannot imagine my life without him anymore. We’re pretty in love. He is by far the best Christmas gift I have ever gotten.”

Hayden is one of sixteen babies born on Wednesday, which Sanford says is twice as many births than average on a single day.

Alison will back on the air in a few months.

Again congratulations from all of us to the new parents.