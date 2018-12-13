Three Arrested In Fargo Car Break-in’s

Sgt. Matt Yesteboe says a very detailed tip from a person who spotted people going through vehicles helped officers locate the suspects shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thurssday.

FARGO, N.D. -Fargo police arrested three suspects in a series of vehicle break-in’s in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of 16th Avenue South.

Officers found a white SUV matching the description given by the caller. The truck was stopped and the three were identified as those seen breaking into the vehicles. Searching their vehicle officers found property taken in the neighborhood.

As many as a dozen vehicles were hit. Most had windows smashed out to gain entry. Ysteboe says it is possible the suspects may have been involved in similar vehicle break-in’s in Dilworth earlier in the night. The items found in the vehicle also tie the suspects to an overnight vehicle break-in in Moorhead.

The suspects are identified as 18-year old Hannah Dahl and 20-year old Chancelor Lewis, both of Dilworth. All are charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Entry Into a Vehicle, a Class C felony. A male juvenile was turned over to his parents. Lewis and Dahl were also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.