Golden Drive’s Christmas Gift Event Gives Families Basic Necessities and Gifts

Families get to go leave with everything from hygiene products to toys

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The holiday season is a time for gifts, and the Golden Drive’s Christmas Gift Event is helping those who are less fortunate.

Hundreds of families get to leave with bags full of basic necessities and toys just in time for the holidays.

“These children are not only our future, but our greatest asset, but yet, our most vulnerable,” Sue Baron with Golden Drive Homeless Kids said.

That’s why volunteers and sponsors make it point to bring as many donations as possible.

“We keep getting more and more and every year we want to break that record to get more stuff and help as many kids as we can in the community,” Ashley Nilson, a volunteer from Culver’s, said.

“They are leaving here with not only gifts but hygiene products and that is very important. And socks. That’s a really important one, that’s overlooked a lot,” Baron said.

Sometimes the gift of something basic is all a person needs.

“Food being at the top of the list. That’s all these children can think about. Their stomachs— they’re filling it with water. They can’t learn as well. Our homeless kids are sick 3, 4 times more than a housed child,” Baron said.

“The most rewarding part is seeing the smiles on kids’ faces and Sue’s face when she sees all the gifts we’ve raised throughout the year,” Nilson said.

One woman said when she saw Santa and Scoopy from Culver’s across the street, she decided to come over with her grandchildren and donate some money herself.

“I feel bad sometimes because I feel with people having cash cards and everything, maybe the donations are down because people don’t carry a lot of cash on them all the time, so when I have cash I like to donate,” Janie Meyer Grindahl said.

It’s important to continue the season of giving, even after the holidays are over.

“Come January, February, those are slow months as far as stuff coming into the shelters,” Baron said.

“There’s so much need for it. It’d be nice if this happened all year round instead of just the holidays,” Meyer Grindahl said.

If you missed the event and still want to donate, the Golden Drive takes donations year round.

You can set up a time to drop something off by messaging them on Facebook.