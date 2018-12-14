New Bison Alumni: 730 Students Graduate from NDSU

There were 1,089 students eligible to graduate this semester

FARGO, N.D. — Right before rocking their green and gold, several NDSU students sported caps and gowns.

730 students walked across the stage to celebrate their graduation from NDSU.

Of the newest members of the NDSU alumni community, seventeen are members of the Bison football team.

As the students head towards their next chapter, NDSU’s president says they should cherish their college experience.

“You students are graduating from one of the top 100 public research universities in the nation. NDSU has had an enduring tradition in its commitment to students. You’re concluding a life–changing phase of intense discovery,” said Dean Bresciani, the President of NDSU.

Graduating senior Aurora Obembe was the featured student speaker, while NDSU alumnus Spencer Duin received an honorary doctorate.