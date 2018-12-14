Rep. Collin Peterson Speaks on Possible Effects Now That Farm Bill is Passed

The president is expected to sign the bill

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Now that Congress has passed the Farm Bill, Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson updates us on which areas will impact farmers the most.

The top Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee says the bill will help farmers and ranchers, especially in the midst of a trade war.

One of the most controversial parts was the SNAP program, which is formerly called food stamps. The bill does not change SNAP aid.

“I’m here to report we got ‘er done and hopefully we’ll be going back next week to do some kind of a bill signing, and hopefully we’ll be going back to situation where they’ve figured out how to keep the government open, and we don’t end up with a shutdown,” Peterson said.

The president is expected to sign the bill, though it could still be some time until the effects are put in place.

Peterson is in line to become the House Agriculture Committee Chairman when the next session begins on Jan. 3.