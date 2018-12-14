Thousands of Bison Fans Gear Up for Semifinals Showdown against South Dakota State

Some fans had thoughts of a return to Frisco in their heads

FARGO, N.D. — With another Bison playoff run in the works, former NDSU football players Matt Phillips and Scott Stoczynski knew the time had come to return to their old stomping grounds.

“It was a no brainer, we had to fly in. It’s pretty unique to have a town, a state and a region come together under one green and yellow flag,” said Phillips, who played for the Bison from 2006 to 2010.

“There’s nothing like it in the country. Whether you want to talk big time, FBS, FCS, whatever division. This is something special, we’re lucky to be a part of it,” said Stoczynski, who played for the Bison from 2007 to 2011.

The two are among thousands of fans who set up shop outside the Fargodome hours before the Bison and Jackrabbits take to the turf.

Most fans came with one goal on their mind: going back to Frisco.

“It would be the first time ever that we’d make the trip to Frisco. We got all the people right behind me here that have never been there, and we put in for our tickets in August, and we’re going to make the trek to Frisco,” said Roger Menske of West Fargo.

Regardless of if the Bison win or lose tonight, there is still one team that’s number one in these fans’ hearts.

“I think it’s just another year to make North Dakota proud. I mean NDSU is like our pride, so it’d be awesome to see us down in Frisco again,” said Sierra Bannion, a junior at NDSU.

Some fans are just proud of the Bison’s track record over the years.

“Just builds a legacy as it goes on and they keep on winning each and every year. It just keeps building up more and more fans, so it’s just awesome to see,” said Maddie Herzog, a freshman at NDSU.

Some even smile about the future.

“Coach Entz will probably to Frisco, no not probably. Yes. Frisco again next year,” said Menske.

A Bison victory would send the team to Frisco for the seventh time in eight years.