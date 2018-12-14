UND Uses Semester-Ending Loss as Motivation Heading into 2019

The Fighting Hawks closed the first half of the season with a split against Denver

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota men’s hockey is practicing this week, but the team is done with regular-season games until the new year.

The Fighting Hawks sit at No. 13 in the country, and capped off the first half of the season with a split at home against Denver.

UND was in and out of rhythm for the first 17 games.

They say they like the overall strong finish of 2018, but heading into the break on a loss could serve as extra motivation.

“If we get that win, it maybe creeps in and ‘we’re fat and happy kind of,'” team captain Colton Poolman said. “‘We had a good half and whatever, we can kind of relax a little bit.’ Now, losing that, you’ve got kind of a sour taste in your mouth. You’re kind of still thinking about it as you’re at home on break, and you’re still gearing up like ‘oh man. The last memory we have is losing that tough one in OT.’ we played pretty well but just didn’t get the job done.”

UND will play an exhibition game on December 29th.