Couple Donates $500 Check to Thank Firefighters

They donated to the Salvation Army's kettle campaign

FARGO, N.D. — Earlier this week, we brought you the story of an 8-year-old girl and her neighbor who acted quickly to save her mother’s life.

That mother’s parents are thanking first responders in a big way.

Kadie Stoltz had a heart attack last month when her young daughter took lifesaving steps.

Kadie’s parents Roy and Betty Paton donated $500 during the Salvation Army’s “Fire Up the Kettles” day.

That’s when firefighters ring bells to raise money for the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign.

“I’m just grateful the fire department was there to keep my daughter alive and she’s doing wonderful. I just wanted to give them some recognition and thank them,” Roy Paton said.

The check was donated with a note that read, “This is to honor the guys at fire station #7 who saved my daughter’s life on November 25th.”