Detroit Lakes Honors Military Members with “Wreaths Across America”

This is the fourth year they've taken part in the event

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Over a thousand cities around the country, including Detroit Lakes, are taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day, which honors those who’ve served our nation.

“The old saying is freedom is not free. It’s the people who’ve served the country in the military who’ve paid the price for that freedom,” State Sen. Kent Eken said.

That’s why the Wreaths Across America group in Detroit Lakes did multiple ceremonies and placed wreaths in different areas in the city.

Organizers say it’s important to do this during the holiday season.

“Our military personnel who are currently in service and their families matter,” Tom Mortenson, a volunteer, said.

At Veterans’ Memorial Park there are wreaths honoring every branch of the military. There’s even one honoring POW/MIA.

This is the fourth year Detroit Lakes has held ceremonies, and they want it to get bigger each year.

“Our eventual objective is to put a wreath at every grave for every veteran at our cemeteries in this area,” Mortenson said.

Not only is the day about honoring those who served, but it’s also to recognize their families and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

“We need to recognize that and honored those who have sacrificed, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice giving their lives for this country,” Eken said.

The national Wreaths Across America organization gives out over a million wreaths to places across the country for free.