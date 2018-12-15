Junkyard Brewing Company Holds “Freeze Out” Winter Festival and Coat Drive

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Junkyard Brewing is putting on their first Winter Festival, and it’s all for a good cause.
People can donate coats, boots, scarves, and any other winter gear. Everything collected will go towards Churches United for the Homeless.
There are also games for people to enjoy, and Junkyard will be donating one dollar for every pint of beer sold.
They have four exclusive dark beers people can try.
“We just wanted to do something fun for the giving season, we thought it’d be a great thing to do for our neighbors down the street, and just bring some people in for a good time. It seems to be good time so far, I’ve having a lot of fun coordinating it, and I’d like to see it happen again next year,” Allison Slavik, events manager at Junkyard, said.
Overloaded Laundry will be cleaning all the donated clothes for free.
