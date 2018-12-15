NDSU FB Moving On to Frisco

Bison Will Play Eastern Washington in the FCS Championship

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State continues to inhabit its second home in Frisco, Texas.

The Bison are headed back to the home of the FCS Championship for the seventh time in eight seasons after taking down South Dakota State 44-21 on Friday night.

“Never underestimate the power of people who love and support each other,” NDSU head coach Chris Klieman said after the win.

Klieman is finishing up his tenure at North Dakota State, having accepted a job to be Kansas State’s next coach. He is staying on at NDSU until their playoff run ends, which will now be January 5.

“Don’t take it for granted everybody in here. Don’t ever take it for granted, its so hard to do. We’ve had a special season with a special team,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “A lot of special teams here in my eight years. We’ve been able to get back their seven years and the eighth, the team we lost in the semifinals to was a good team (James Madsion). Never take it for granted, I won’t take it granted. I’ve been part of the most special run in all of college football.”

The Bison will face Eastern Washington in the FCS Championship game.