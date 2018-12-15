Three Soldiers Return Home after Ten Month Stint in Afghanistan

The unit's commander met his newborn daughter for the first time upon his arrival

FARGO, N.D. — Three soldiers are back home with their families after spending ten months in Afghanistan.

The three are members of the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 191st Military Police Company.

The soldiers provided protective service detail while assigned to assist North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Afghanistan.

While all the soldiers reunited with their families, the day was extra special for the unit’s commander, who got to meet his newborn daughter for the first time.

“It’s surreal, surreal. You know you leave with two and you come home with three, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s a great homecoming. All the soldiers came home safe, as a commander, I couldn’t be happier to bring everybody home safe for the holidays,” said Capt. John Mazur of Pingree, N.D.

Aside from the three soldiers who flew into Fargo, the other eight soldiers flew into Bismarck, Minot, and Grand Forks.