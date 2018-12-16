Garth Brooks Sells Out US Bank Stadium In One Hour, Governor Asks For A Second Show

At least 50,000 fans were in line, on the phone, or online Friday when the last ticket was sold

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has asked Garth Brooks for a second show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

At least 50,000 fans were in line, on the phone, or online Friday when the last ticket was sold for Garth Brooks’ May 4th concert.

It sold out in under 1 hour.

Governor Dayton asked Garth to hold a second concert to accommodate the enormous demand among Minnesotans, and fans across the region.

And Garth replied in a tweet saying: “Gov. Mark Dayton thank you for this!

Let’s make it happen for the people of Minnesota! I’m in!! love, g.”

No word yet on if a second concert will be scheduled at US Bank Stadium.