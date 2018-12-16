NDSU FB Turns Focus Towards Frisco

Play Eastern Washington for FCS Championship

FARGO, N.D. — The FCS Championship is now set. After dominating Maine, 50-19, on Saturday Eastern Washington punched its ticket to Frisco to play North Dakota State. This will be the Eagles first trip to Frisco since winning it all in 2010. For the Bison, their seventh in eight years.

The focus for both teams turns to preparation. Instead of the usual week to prepare for an opponent, each side will have three to discuss the X’s and O’s. NDSU is no stranger to the process of what leads up to the national championship game. The Bison know what it takes to stay locked in.

“Were thrilled. We’ve been there before, obviously, so were comfortable with the routine.We know the routine. We know how much work needs to go into it before we get on a plane and go down there,” quarterback Easton Stick said. “That was the message from coach. The message to our guys was to enjoy this one a little bit but when we get here on Monday, we’ll be ready to go and we’ll need to start working hard again.