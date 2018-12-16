Pickup Hits Buggy Killing Two People In Stearns County, Minnesota

AVON, MN — Two people are dead after a pickup truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Stearns County.

The crash happened this morning on County Road 9 just north of Avon, Minnesota.

The single horse-drawn buggy was occupied by a 72-year-old male and a 66-year-old female, both from Avon. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck was driven by a 23-year-old man from Avon.

The crash remains under investigation.