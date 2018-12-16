Pickup Hits Buggy Killing Two People In Stearns County, Minnesota The single horse-drawn buggy was occupied by a 72-year-old male and a 66-year-old female December 16, 2018 TJ Nelson, AVON, MN — Two people are dead after a pickup truck crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Stearns County. The crash happened this morning on County Road 9 just north of Avon, Minnesota. The single horse-drawn buggy was occupied by a 72-year-old male and a 66-year-old female, both from Avon. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck was driven by a 23-year-old man from Avon. The crash remains under investigation. Categories: Local News, Minnesota News Tags: AVON, BUGGY, crash, fatal, minnesota, pickup, STEARNS COUNTY FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Vikings fire offensive coordinator John DeFilippo Woman Stabbed in Parking Ramp Near Target Field Di... Shots Fired During Argument in Naytahwaush Authorities Investigating Fatal Snowmobile Acciden...