Free Shuttle Service Now Available at Hector International Airport

It will run daily from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. through March 31

FARGO, N.D. — Traveling at Hector International Airport just got a little easier.

Parking lot operators are experimenting with a free shuttle service to the terminal for people who park in the long-term and economy parking lots. The bus will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through March 31. Hector officials say the convenience of the shuttle service will allow people to escape the cold and provide some extra help with their bags.

“If you’ve got a lot of luggage or are lugging things back and forth, the kids or the conditions are such that you could slip and fall or something of that nature, you can jump on the shuttle bus so it’ll take you right to your vehicle. Drop you off with your luggage so you don’t have to make multiple trips, can get out to your car and exit the lot and go on your way.”

“Buddy Cards” are also available on the shuttle so passengers can record their parking lot space and find it easily when they come back to the airport.