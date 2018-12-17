LIVE: How The ND Insurance Department Can Help North Dakotans

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread Tells Us How His Office Helps Consumers

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is an elected official, but he says many North Dakotans don’t even know his position exists.

He’s getting the word out, saying he’s a consumer advocate helping with any type of insurance issue North Dakotans may have.

He says every state has some type of an insurance commissioner, but that only 9 or so are elected officials.

He’s getting the word out about how his office can help you.

Open enrollment through the Affordable Care Act ended last weekend, but Godfread says his office can help with home, health, life or any other type of insurance without the expense of going to a lawyer.

He also adds that your health insurance you bought through the ACA exchange will not change for next year, despite a judge ruling the health care law is unconstitutional last week.

If you have any insurance questions, you’re encouraged to call the North Dakota Insurance Department at 701-328-2440 or go to ND.gov/ndins.