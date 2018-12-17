Sheyenne’s Kuntz Shows Two-Way Ability and Earns HS Play of the Week

Kuntz Lead the Mustangs to a win over Grand Forks Central

FARGO, N.D. — Christian Kuntz is the winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

Christian Kuntz, showing off his two-way playing ability. He gets the steal and then finishes with the left while drawing the foul! Nice focus on the transfer, and he gets it to go off the glass.

Congrats to Kuntz and the Mustangs for taking home this week’s High School Play of the Week for the second straight week.