Traditional Mediterranean Dining Experience Comes to the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. — If thinking of Mediterranean food makes your mouth water or you’ve never tried Greek cuisine, get ready to try GP’s Greek Kitchen.

The new casual style dining experience along 32nd Avenue South incorporates traditional Mediterranean dishes with some American flair.

The chef, GP, uses the freshest of ingredients including herbs and olive oil.

The restaurant will also have a specials menu that changes often, offering dishes like moussaka, a traditional eggplant-based potato dish.

“If you’ve never tried this type of cuisine before to get those people out of their shells and to expand and to just watch their faces as they bite in to the gyro and taste the tzatziki sauce for the first time, that’s what I’m excited about,” said Mandy Morton, the owner.

With some last minute finishes currently underway, GP’s Greek Kitchen is expected to open by the end of the week.