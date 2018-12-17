Traditional Mediterranean Dining Experience Comes to the Red River Valley

The chef, GP, uses the freshest of ingredients including herbs and olive oil
Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. — If thinking of Mediterranean food makes your mouth water or you’ve never tried Greek cuisine, get ready to try GP’s Greek Kitchen.

The new casual style dining experience along 32nd Avenue South incorporates traditional Mediterranean dishes with some American flair.

The chef, GP, uses the freshest of ingredients including herbs and olive oil.

The restaurant will also have a specials menu that changes often, offering dishes like moussaka, a traditional eggplant-based potato dish.

“If you’ve never tried this type of cuisine before to get those people out of their shells and to expand and to just watch their faces as they bite in to the gyro and taste the tzatziki sauce for the first time, that’s what I’m excited about,” said Mandy Morton, the owner.

With some last minute finishes currently underway, GP’s Greek Kitchen is expected to open by the end of the week.

Categories: Business, Community, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Sweeto Burrito Not Closing Down According to Manag...
Sundog Holds Second Annual Block Party in Support ...
Remembering Paul Johnson: The Man Behind FargoR...
A Sneak Peek at the New Ronald McDonald House in F...

You Might Like

Victims In Fatal Buggy-Pickup Crash Near Avon Identified

AVON, MN -- Two people killed when their buggy was hit by a pickup have been identified. They are 71-year-old Robert Keppers and 66-year-old Mary Keppers of Avon, Minnesota. The Keppers' horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup driven by 23-year-old…