Hornbacher’s Donates Hams to Salvation Army for Christmas Food Boxes

Over a thousand hams were donated

FARGO, N.D. — Dozens of families will be able to have a nice meal on Christmas thanks to Hornbacher’s and the Salvation Army.

The grocery chain along with Cloverdale Foods donated more than a thousand hams to the Salvation Army for their Christmas Food Boxes.

The retail value is over $17,000.

Hornbacher’s has been partnering with Cloverdale Foods and the Salvation Army to make this donation happen for well over a decade.

“It’s a great meal for them. There’s food insecurity even in our area of Fargo–Moorhead, so it’s great to be able to give somebody a great holiday dinner with great ham inside of it and have something for the family to sit around the table and enjoy,” Matt Leiseth, president of Hornbacher’s, said.

The more than one hundred Christmas food boxes will be delivered later this week.