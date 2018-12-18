Missing Man with Alzheimer’s Found

UPDATE: At 8:53 Tuesday night Fargo Police sent an email saying Fadhel Qadir has been found.

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Fadhel Qadir was last seen around 5:45 P.M. Tuesday in the 2700 block of 36th Ave S wearing grey pajamas and black slippers.

He’s described as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and is of Iraqi/Kurdish dissent.

If you know where Qadir may be, you’re asked to call Red River Dispatch at 701-451-7660.