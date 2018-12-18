West Fargo Spreads Holiday Cheer With Family-Friendly Celebration

There was a treat lighting ceremony, tours of the police department, and more

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The City of West Fargo put on a holiday celebration for families to enjoy.

It’s a tradition that’s been going on for years; in fact, one organizer even grew up attending it.

“It’s a struggle to get big events put together like this, but we have tons of businesses that are willing to come in clutch for us. It’s a lot different than being a participant, but it’s awesome because there’s a lot of people working together,” Ellen Rossow, West Fargo communications coordinator, said.

Kids get to meet Santa, do crafts, and tour the West Fargo Police Department.

There are plenty of goodies too, and kids liked different parts.

“Getting a tour,” Morgan Winterquist, 10, said.

“The hot chocolate,” Mckenzie Williams, 9, said.

“The cookies,” Lauren Winterquist, 9, said.

Mayor Bernie Dardis led kids through a tree lighting ceremony. The choir from West Fargo High School performed as well.

“It’s a fun time getting together with a bunch of close people, my closet friends and have a good time singing,” Zach Milbrandt, a member of the West Fargo High School choir, said.

“I feel connected to the community, the people enjoy hearing us sing and we enjoy to sing so it’s a good situation,” Ryan Schlepp, another caroler, said.

“It’s a lot of fun to see the people’s facial expressions as you’re singing to them. You can definitely tell it’s not just a song with lyrics, it touches most people’s hearts too,” caroler Addie Rassow said.

Ultimately the city says it’s all about, “getting together with friends and neighbors and be able to celebrate the holidays and learn how inclusive our area really is,” Ellen Rossow said.

Companies like Flatland Brewery, Costco and Gate City Bank where at the celebration.