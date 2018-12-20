14 Brave Students Compete in Eggnog Chugging Contest

Contestants try to chug a quart of eggnog

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Fourteen brave students signed up to compete in quite the competition to get in the holiday spirit: Park Christian’s annual eggnog chugging contest.

Whoever can chug one quart of eggnog the fastest is the winner.

Other students cheered the contestants on as they downed the drink as fast as they could.

The Student Council organized the event to get students engaged and celebrate Christmas before Winter Break.

“Eggnog is the drink of the season, and it’s fun and a lot of people think it’s gross, so it makes it more epic,” Kai Nellermoe, student body president, said.

“Last year my stomach didn’t feel too good after this, but I’ve gotten used to it and it’s a lot better this year. Practice on holding your breath, because it doesn’t look like you need to do it, but if you got to do it fast, you have to hold your breath,” Rolly Beach, two-time winner, said.

The two–time champion, who is just a freshman, hopes to continue his legacy as winner in years to come.