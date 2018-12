Federal Charges Added Against Kidnapping And Sexual Assault Suspect

FERGUS FALLS, MN — A federal indictment has charged 39-year-old Anthony Randklev of Pelican Rapids with illegally possessing a firearm.

The charge is the result of a July 22 incident in which Randklev is already charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a rural Fergus Falls woman.

The convicted felon had a 12-gauge shotgun during the crime.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15-years in prison if convicted.

He’s being held in the Otter Tail County jail.