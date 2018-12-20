If You Are 18+ You Can Help Save Lives This Holiday Season

KVRR And Vitalant Have Teamed Up For A "Holiday Blood Drive"

FARGO, ND — KVRR and Vitalant are teaming up to encourage you to give the gift of life this holiday season.

Our Holiday Blood Drive is going on now through New Year’s Eve.

We talked with Jamie Moen, a donor recruitment representative with Vitalant.

He says donating is a simple process that anyone of any age can do from 18 and up.

It only takes around 15 minutes to donate blood but expect a little extra time to fill out paperwork.

“About 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate,” said Moen. “Only about 10 percent do so we’re encouraging those people if you’ve never donated before come in and give it a try.”

Vitalant does a lot of outreach in the community and partnering with businesses to recruit new donors.

Special holiday blood drives are planned in the metro:

Sanford Medical Center Thursday December 20 from 1:30 to 6

Swanson Health Products Thursday December 20 from 12:15 to 3:15

Sanford Hospital on North Broadway Monday December 24 from 10:15 to 12:15

Sanford Moorhead Clinic Friday December 28 from 11:30 to 3:00

You can set up an appointment to donate anytime by calling: 877-258-4825 or visit www.bloodhero.com