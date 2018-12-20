Man & Three-Year-Old Boy Hurt in Rollover Near Medina, ND

NEAR MEDINA, N.D. – A Medina man is seriously hurt after a rollover in Stutsman County Thursday night.

It happened on County Road 68 15 miles north of Medina around 5:30.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a driver failed to negotiate a curve at the crest of a hill when the car drifted off the edge of the road and slid sideways before striking an approach. The car rolled several times before ending up in the ditch.

The driver, 27-year-old Addison Hofman, was unresponsive when another driver stopped to help. A passenger, a three-year-old boy, got cuts and bruises.

Both were taken to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Hofman was flown to a Fargo hospital.

Hofman was wearing a seat belt and the child was in a car seat.

The crash remains under investigation.