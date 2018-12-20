Sanford Employees Spread Holiday Cheer By Donating Blood

Vitalant ran the annual blood drive

FARGO, N.D. — With the holiday season in full swing, Sanford Health employees are giving back by donating blood during the KVRR and Vitalant Holiday Blood Drive.

Several nurses and staff members lined up to support others needing blood across the metro.

Bonnie Olson, a nurse at the new Sanford Medical Center, says giving blood falls right in line with her annual holiday mission to give back and help others in need.

She sees the need for blood in patients she works with each and every day.

“I take care of people everyday that could potentially need blood because they’re having surgery and they might need it after the surgery, so I just know that there’s all kinds of people that need it everyday, and then there’s always the car accidents and different things that they need blood for,” Olson said.

Sanford held one of two special blood drives this afternoon.

The other was at Swanson Health Products.