Wanted Georgia Sex Offender Could Be Staying In Fargo Area

Dwight Andrews Has A long criminal history

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo have received information that this man, Dwight Andrews, is staying in the Fargo area.

Andrews is wanted in Georgia for a Sex Offender Registry violation.

He has a long criminal history including child molestation, robbery, battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal trespass.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dwight Andrews you should contact police.