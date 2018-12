Fargo South Boys Basketball Edges Shanley Late To Win

Bruins Beat the Deacons, 60-53

FARGO, N.D. — On the hardwood, Fargo South hosting Shanley. Deacons have lost two of their last three.

Bruins connected on five of their first nine shots, holding a 15 to 9 edge over the Deacons in the first.

Bruins went on to win 60-53.