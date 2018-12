Former Valley City Teacher Accused of Giving Alcohol to Students

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A teacher who recently resigned recently from Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center in Valley City is accused of giving beer to students.

Heidi Barnick is charged with of alcohol delivery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say she gave beer to minors several times when they stopped by her home. She told police she never bought beer for students, but didn’t stop them from it from her refrigerator.

Barnick also taught at Valley City High School. Sheyenne Valley offers elective classes to students attending the Valley City, Barnes County North and Maple Valley districts.