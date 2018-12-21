Suspect Under Arrest In Connection With Burglaries In FM Area

It's the second time in less than a month that warrants were issued for 35-year old Jesse Fett, of Kerrick, Minnesota, accusing him of stealing packages.

FARGO,N.D. (KFGO) – A man suspected of more than 30 thefts and burglaries in the F-M area since November 27th, has been arrested.

Acting on a tip, police caught Fett in Moorhead yesterday.

Fett was out on probation for burglary and theft when he was arrested at a Fargo hotel December 5th after police found stolen packages, burglary tools and coins taken from apartment laundry machines.

The items were found in his room and vehicle.

Police will be contacting theft victims in an attempt to return the stolen items.