Walk Honors People in Metro Who Lost Their Lives to Homelessness

The four-block walk ended at the First Lutheran Church in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Over the last ten years, more than 150 people across the metro died as a result of homelessness, according to Churches United.

In order to keep their memories alive, people are walking through downtown Fargo in order to raise awareness for the plight they faced.

“When you think about people’s struggles, a lot of times they have no place to go, no place to turn to. They feel lost, and hopefully with things like this can help draw attention, draw help to take care of those things,” said Michael Gabbard, one of the participants in the walks.

The four–block walk to honor National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day through downtown Fargo started at the First Presbyterian Church.

The group then proceeded up Broadway, passing people on the street while giving light to their cause.

On the longest night of the year, people kept the memories of those who lost the fight against homelessness fresh in their heads.

“Each person is precious and unique in their own way and it’s important to remember them, remember their names. Also, it’s important to remember that folks that have experienced homelessness chronically, their life expectancy is 20 to 25 years less than you or I might have, so it’s important to raise awareness of homelessness and the impact that has on folks,” said Sue Koesterman, the Executive Director of Churches United.

After the walk, the congregation made it here to the First Lutheran Church, where they held a memorial service to honor those who had fallen.