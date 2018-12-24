Fargo Airport Offers Reminders for Holiday Travelers

FARGO– With more winter weather on the way, it’s important to keep an eye on your flight status.

A representative from Hector International Airport in Fargo says weather is something flyers need to monitor, especially during the holiday season.

On any given day, the airport has around 20 flight arrivals and 20 departures.

Christmas can be the busiest day of the year for traveling, but since it falls on a Tuesday this year, it could be quieter.

“Mother Nature can tend to disrupt travel plans all times during the year but you know especially during the winter when flights are full,” Hector International Airport executive director Shawn Dobberstein said. “You know, it certainly can be a frustrating experience for people if weather happens to be an issue and disrupts your flight.”

The worst of the flight delays and cancellations are expected to hit on Wednesday evening, going into Thursday.