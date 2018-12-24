Granite City Gifts Kids With Free Meals on Christmas Eve

From 11am-5pm, Granite City gave kids a free meal with a purchase of an adult entree

FARGO– Fargo’s Granite City is doing something that might earn it a spot on Santa’s nice list this year.

“I was looking on Google last night, searching for things to do on Christmas Eve and I saw that they had “Kids Eat Free” today starting at 11 and I thought, that’s perfect,” Granite City customer Kelly Myrmoe said. “We needed Santa pictures, so we saw Santa at the mall and came right over.”

Beginning at 11 this morning, Granite City began offering a free meal for kids with a purchase of an adult entree.

“It’s really in celebration of making sure that the kids feel special and we want to make sure we recognize those children today,” Fargo Granite City manager Travis Northington said.

When asked why Granite City took the initiative to offer this special on Christmas Eve…

“We definitely want to be there for the community and we definitely want to be able to provide great service to the community and make sure that everybody has a chance to come out and enjoy some of our fantastic food,” Northington said.

Kids and adults also received a visit from the big guy himself while waiting for their food.

“They’re loving the mac and cheese, but the best part is seeing Santa all around and their favorite waiter from Thanksgiving,” Myrmoe said.

It’s a meaningful way to brighten anyone’s Christmas Eve.

“I just love seeing the smiles on everybody’s face and being able to connect with them and provide a level of service that you don’t always get everywhere else,” Northington said.

And for a mom who was just looking for something to do on Christmas Eve, it sounds like her family might have a new tradition.

“I like it. The lines in the mall were short, so don’t tell,” Myrmoe said.

Granite City in Fargo offered its “Kids Eat Free” special until 5pm.