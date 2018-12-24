Refreshing the Faith: Relevant Life Church Celebrates Christmas Eve

The non-denominational church has been based in Moorhead for four years

MOORHEAD, Minn. — On the surface, it might look like your typical Christmas Eve church service, but mix in some Christmas classics with some pop culture, and you’ve got the church experience Pastor Travis Linn seeks to create at Relevant Life Church.

“Most people when they’re turning on the radio, they’re looking for something that meets them right where they’re at. So, I’m wearing a red flannel. We’re trying to meet people right where they’re at,” Pastor Linn said.

As a non–denominational church, Relevant Life Church has been gradually growing since it first started four years ago.

Churchgoers say message of inclusiveness and faith especially rings true on Christmas Eve.

“We really want it to be a community event where anybody in the community no matter where they feel like they’re at with God can come in and experience that Christmas experience with God,” said Stephen Appel, the Assistant Pastor at Relevant Church.

“People feel like they belong somewhere, people just feel like they’ve just found their home church and it’s really awesome to see people experience that with each other,” said Lauren Ehlers of Moorhead.

This year marks the first time Relevant Life Church has had four Christmas–related services, giving people more chances to learn about the birth of Jesus Christ.

Some say the refreshed look on faith strengthens their hope for the future.

“I appreciate the younger folks here that have a good outlook on life and are concerned about reaching our community in a more contemporary approach,” said Jeffery Mueller of Fargo.

Pastor Linn says his goal is for the congregation to use the Christmas season as a time to recharge their faith as they move forward.

“It’s at the end of the calendar year, so we can stop, we can reflect, we can get together, and spend time and just remember what it’s all about,” Pastor Linn said.

Relevant Life Church has services every Sunday at the Bluestem Center for Performing Arts in Moorhead.