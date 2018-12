West Fargo’s Jacobsen Goal Earns HS Play of the Week

Jacobsen's Goal was First in a Way Over Sheyenne

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Brayden Jacobsen is this week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.

The Packer Hockey Defenseman showed great awareness in the corner, he fires the puck on net and it went in.

Congrats to Jacobsen and the Packers for taking home this week’s High School Play of the Week.