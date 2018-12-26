Family Wellness Gets Active With Kids During Holiday Break

Camp Snow Day is a three day program for kids ages 6 to 11

FARGO– Family Wellness is getting kids active this winter break with Camp Snow Day.

It’s a three day program where kids ages 6 to 11 have the chance to participate in gym, pool, craft and outdoor activities and the fun lasts the entire day.

This is the third Camp Snow Day at Family Wellness.

“They’re never ready to leave, they always want to keep playing more activities, seeing their faces when they come back, they’re excited to be here and hang out with different kids,” Family Wellness youth and adult programs manager Matt Melchior said. “They get to meet new friends, play new games, and they leave with smiling faces.”

Family Wellness also offers a summer version of the camp.