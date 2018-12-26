HERO Makes Final Push in “40K in 40 Days” Fundraising Campaign

HERO collects and distributes donated healthcare equipment

FARGO, N.D. — The year coming to a close also comes the end of a big fundraising campaign.

HERO, or Healthcare Equipment Recycling Organization, has their sixth annual “40K in 40 days” campaign.

They’re about halfway to their $40,000 goal.

Funds raised will go towards day –to–day operations and the fee waiver program.

HERO says a third of its customers who have medical needs are part of the program.

“It’s really important because of the customers that come through our doors, the waive fee program we offer for individuals, and it also helps our global missions as well. We serve our region, the Fargo–Moorhead area, but we also serve globally,” Bridget Ertelt, communications coordinator for HERO, said.

If you’d like to donate to HERO, click here. The fundraiser will last until New Year’s Eve.