Blizzard Leads MATBUS to Suspend Service, Bus Trips and Flights Canceled

FARGO, N.D. — The heavy snow made it harder for several people to get around using public transportation.

MATBUS decided to suspend service at 2:15 this afternoon.

Buses were operating earlier this morning, but the heavy wind and visibility concerns forced them back to the garage.

MATBUS leaders say suspending service was necessary to keep drivers and passengers safe.

“As far as the drivers and passengers are concerned, the visibility is reduced pretty good. With the slippery roads and the drifts in the street causes some safety issues that we’d like to stay away from whenever possible,” Matthew Peterson, the Assistant Transit Director for the City of Fargo, said.

Jefferson Lines canceled bus trips to and from Fargo from Sioux Falls, Minneapolis and Duluth.

Flights to and from Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix and Dallas were all canceled from Hector International Airport.

As of Thursday night, flights to and from Minneapolis are grounded at Grand Forks International Airport.