Several Flights and Buses in ND & MN Are Canceled, Part of 19th Ave N In Fargo Closed

Many flights from Hector International Airport in Fargo and Jefferson Lines bus routes have been canceled on Thursday because of the snowstorm.

The City of Fargo has closed 19th Avenue North from Dakota Drive to 18th Street North because of low visibility. Traffic will be detoured to 12th Avenue North via Dakota Drive and 18th Street North.

Hector arrivals and departures from Minneapolis, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix-Mesa and Dallas-Fort Worth have been canceled. A Delta flight scheduled to arrive in Grand Forks at 5:11 PM has been delayed.

Several Jefferson Lines routes have also been canceled. They include Sioux Falls to Fargo, Minneapolis to Fargo and Duluth to Fargo.

All MATBUS routes including MAT Paratransit and the Ground Transportation Center in Downtown Fargo are closed.

Cities Area Transit, Dial-A-Ride and Sr. Rider services are operating as scheduled in Grand Forks-East Grand Forks.

West Acres Mall in Fargo is also closed.

You can view Fargo Streets cancellations here, Hector International Airport here, Grand Forks International Airport here, Jefferson Lines here, MATBUS here, Cities Area Transit here.